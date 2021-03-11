A driver is facing a number of charges after he allegedly fled from and threatened police officers in Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to a news release, police officers saw a vehicle "performing a stunt" on Manitou Drive and tried to stop it. As they did so, the driver allegedly drove off.

Police were able to find the vehicle nearby. They also found the suspect, 39, in a parking lot and arrested him.

Somewhere along the way, the suspect allegedly uttered death threats toward police and a tow truck driver.

Officers arrested him and charged him with several offences. Those include impaired driving, refusing a breath demand, dangerous operation, flight from police, resisting arrest, public mischief and uttering death threats.

The news release also noted he was facing a number of provincial offences, including driving without insurance, stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.