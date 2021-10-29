Man allegedly throws bicycle at Guelph police officer
A man faces several charges after allegedly stealing from a business and then throwing his bicycle at a police officer in Guelph.
The Guelph Police Service received calls of a shoplifter at a business on Stone Road West near Edinburgh Road South just after 12 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a man placed several items in a bag and left the store without paying.
Officers located the man riding a bicycle in the area of Edinburgh Road and Dean Avenue. The man attempted to evade police before picking up his bike and throwing it at one of the officers, striking him in the upper body. The officer did not require medical attention.
After making the arrest, police found several stolen credit cards and identity documents as well as a small amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
Further investigation revealed the man used the stolen identification to fraudulently enter a contract for a cellphone service and obtain a phone.
A 37-year-old Guelph man was charged with assaulting police with a weapon, theft under $5,000, possessing identity documents, identity theft, identity fraud and possessing a controlled substance.
He will appear in Guelph court on Jan. 8.
