Man allegedly tried to take baby from mother’s hands: London police

A 22-year-old London man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take an infant in a car seat straight from a mother’s hands.

The incindent took place just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Vinewood Court when a stranger approached a woman carrying her baby in a carseat.

According to police the conversation made the woman fear for her and the baby’s safety.

It was at this point that the man is alleged to have grabbed hold of the car seat and try to pull it from the woman’s hands.

The woman managed to hold and went into a residence to call 9-1-1.

The woman and child were not injured in the incident.

Police arrived on scene and were able to identify a suspect who was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Nyatech Akuech, 22, of London, has been charged with one count of attempt to commit abduction.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court today in relation to the charge.