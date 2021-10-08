Man allegedly waved firearm at another driver in road rage incident: police

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who allegedly waved a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Bleams Road around 5:25 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man driving while brandishing a firearm.

A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.