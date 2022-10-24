Man and 17-year-old boy charged with more than 20 offences after woman robbed at gunpoint in Toronto

Toronto Police Service (TPS) has placed more than 20 collective charges on a man and a boy after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the downtown area over the weekend.

According to a release issued Monday, officers responded to Richmond and Sherbourne streets on Sunday for reports of a person with a gun.

Investigators allege that a woman was approached by two males as she was sitting in her parked vehicle. One male is said to have pointed a handgun at the victim, demanding her keys. Police say he opened the vehicle door and dragged the woman out of the car, before striking her over the head with the gun.

The woman was able to escape from the males and run away. The suspects then allegedly stole the woman’s purse from her car before fleeing on foot.

Officers from TPS’ 51 Division were able to locate the males and arrest them both. They say they recovered a loaded handgun and the woman’s stolen purse.

Ajax resident Dexter Peters, 25, was charged with one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of disguise with intent, one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, one count of weapons dangerous, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, one count of possession of a loaded firearm, one count of possession of a firearm obtained by crime, and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

Peters was scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto was also arrested and charged with a number of offences, including one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of disguise with intent, one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, one count of weapons dangerous, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, one count of possession of a loaded firearm, one count of possession of a firearm obtained by crime, and one count of possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with.

The boy, whose identity remains protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.