iHeartRadio

Man and mother charged with obstructing justice


The intersection of Woolwich Street and Powell Street in Guelph, near where the crash happened, is seen on May 16, 2021. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)

A Puslinch, Ont. man and his mother have been charged with obstructing justice for allegedly encouraging the man’s girlfriend to lie to police more than two years ago.

In May 2021, a BMW and a Cadillac were racing on Woolwich Street in Guelph when the Cadillac was involved in a five-vehicle collision that seriously injured a 14-year-old girl. 

The driver of the BMW fled the scene. Police found the car and arrested the driver around a week later.

During the investigation that followed, officers spoke to the girlfriend of the BMW driver. Police say she gave a statement minimizing her boyfriend’s involvement in the crash.

Last week, more than two years later, the woman provided a second statement in which she alleged she had been encouraged by her boyfriend and his mother to provide a false account in 2021.

On Saturday, the two turned themselves in to police and were arrested.

The 22-year-old man and his 51-year-old mother are charged with obstructing justice.

12