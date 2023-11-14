Man and mother charged with obstructing justice

A Puslinch, Ont. man and his mother have been charged with obstructing justice for allegedly encouraging the man’s girlfriend to lie to police more than two years ago.

In May 2021, a BMW and a Cadillac were racing on Woolwich Street in Guelph when the Cadillac was involved in a five-vehicle collision that seriously injured a 14-year-old girl.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene. Police found the car and arrested the driver around a week later.

During the investigation that followed, officers spoke to the girlfriend of the BMW driver. Police say she gave a statement minimizing her boyfriend’s involvement in the crash.

Last week, more than two years later, the woman provided a second statement in which she alleged she had been encouraged by her boyfriend and his mother to provide a false account in 2021.

On Saturday, the two turned themselves in to police and were arrested.

The 22-year-old man and his 51-year-old mother are charged with obstructing justice.