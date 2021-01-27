Chatham-Kent police have identified and released a photo of a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that killed a dog and left a man and teen wounded.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a “disturbance” outside a Harvey Street residence in Chatham.

Police say a 37-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A dog was also shot and killed during the incident.

The suspects who fled the scene in a white compact car have been identified, officers are still looking for them.

Police believe the incident was targeted.

A news release was issued by Chatham-Kent police Wednesday night identifying 19-year-old Terry St. Hill who is wanted for attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

Police say there are grounds for his arrest.

Through investigation officers believe he may have ties to other communities outside of Chatham-Kent and are asking those who know his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and warned the public not to approach him.

Members of the Major Crime Branch continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-380-6024. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)