Man and woman accused of stealing credit, debit cards in Wasaga Beach wanted by police

Provincial police hope to identify two suspects in connection with a theft from a vehicle in the Town of Wasaga Beach over the summer where credit and debit cards were stolen.

Huronia West OPP says the alleged theft happened on August 24.

They say the accused, a man and a woman, took credit and debit cards from inside the vehicle and used them to make purchases at multiple locations.

Police hope releasing their images will help someone identify them.

They ask anyone with information to contact the authorities and remind vehicle owners to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight.