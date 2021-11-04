Man and woman arrested at Lethbridge hotel on suspicion of drug trafficking
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Lethbridge police say they've arrested two people in connection with a drug operation following a bust at a local hotel Thursday.
Officials say members of the Lethbridge Police Service's tactical team and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) attended the Superlodge hotel in the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue South.
A man and a woman were arrested at the scene.
There are no details on the quantities or types of drugs seized.
The LPS will not be providing any further updates at this time.
