Man and woman charged for not wearing a mask in a public place: New Glasgow Regional Police
New Glasgow Regional Police has charged a man and a woman under the Health Protection Act.
At about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a report of a person not wearing a mask at a business on Westville Road in New Glasgow, N.S. Police say a 49-year-old Pictou County woman was charged under the Health Protection Act for failure to wear a mask in a public place. Violation of this act results in a fine of $2,422.
Later that day, police responded to the same business in response to another report of a person not wearing a mask. Police say a 51-year-old Pictou County man was also charged under the Health Protection Act for failure to wear a mask in a public place.
“The New Glasgow Regional Police would like to thank the vast majority of Nova Scotians who are following the directives under both the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts,” read a release from the New Glasgow Regional Police.
