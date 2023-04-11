Man and woman charged in relation to Base Line Road West homicide

Charges have been laid against two people in relation to a homicide in London.

Police launched the investigation after the body of a man was found in the area of Base Line Road West and West Street on March 26.

The death was initially treated as suspicious and was later deemed a homicide.

Cheyanne Metatawabin, 29, of London, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with manslaughter.

Christian MacGuyver Williams, 35, of London, was arrested on April 3 and has been charged with accessory after the fact and offering an indignity to a dead body.

According to police, the victim, identified as 36-year-old Levi Jordan Brown of London, was known to both of the accused.

Both of the accused remain in custody and have upcoming court dates.