Man and woman charged over 3 years after death of 8-year-old in Okanagan
A man and woman have been charged in relation to the death of an eight-year-old boy in B.C.’s Okanagan more than three years ago, Mounties said.
The boy died in the early morning hours of April 5, 2020, at Kelowna General Hospital. He was flown there in an air ambulance from a home in the Lumby area, which is east of Vernon, the afternoon before.
On Wednesday, the BC RCMP announced that Keisha Marie McCrea, 29, and Brian William Chciuk, 23, were charged with one count each of “failure to provide the necessities of life.”
The charges were laid last Thursday, and the pair are scheduled to appear in Vernon provincial court on Jan. 4.
At the time of the boy’s death, police described it as sudden. Further details about how he died were not given then, nor on Wednesday, other than that the Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP detachment were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services at the Lumby home.
Police said they will not be releasing the boy’s name out of respect for his privacy.
