Man and woman found guilty in London, Ont. human trafficking case

After a trial in the spring, Elkan Vyizigaro, 26, and Jamie Ryckman, 27 — who were charged with several human trafficking related offences involving a London woman — were found guilty.

Late Friday afternoon Justice Michael McArthur handed down his decision and found Vyizigaro guilty of five counts while Ryckman was found guilty of one count.

During the trial, the court heard how a woman, who cannot be identified, suffered physical and financial abuse at the hands of the accused for several months in 2019.

Another man who was charged in connection with the case pleaded guilty earlier to similar charges.

Vyizigaro will have his sentencing hearing on April 6, while Ryckman is set to be sentenced on May 26.