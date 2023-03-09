Man and woman in hospital after double shooting North York
Two people were taken to hospital following a shooting in North York overnight.
It happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of Whitburn Crescent and Skipton Court, in the Keele and Sheppard area.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two adults from the area to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Bullet holes were visible in the side of a parked car on the road inside the crime scene Thursday morning.
Toronto Police have released few other details so far, but York Regional Police said they are investigating the possibility that the double shooting is linked to a fatal shooting which occurred in Thornhill at around the same time.
YRP said a man and woman were injured in the North York shooting and they are working with Toronto police to determine of the two incidents are linked.
-
Hurricanes fall 2-1 to Rebels in Red DeerThe Hurricanes wrapped up a four-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Rebels Wednesday at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer.
-
'Best day to start is today': Alberta bill sets out budget restraint, more savingsAlberta has introduced legislation that would require it to keep a tight rein on spending, save for a rainy day and continue to pay down debt. Finance Minister Travis Toews introduced Bill 10 Thursday, which would mandate balanced budgets, limit expense increases and set policies for surplus cash, among other things.
-
Norfolk County restaurant engulfed in flamesEmergency responders are on scene south of Simcoe, Ont. where a restaurant is engulfed in flames.
-
'We are fully committed': Preeceville Group Home to remain open following discussions with ministryA group home in Preeceville, Sask. that was set to close at the end of March, won’t be closing its doors after all.
-
Saskatoon police searching for suspects after delivery driver allegedly robbedThe Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating an alleged armed robbery in the 400 block of Avenue P South.
-
Credit card debt stacking up for Albertans amid high inflation, increasing interest ratesA new report suggests Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and high inflation, impacting Albertans.
-
Purolator to introduce new electric delivery vehicles to London, Ont. regionPurolator has announced plans to invest approximately $1 billion to electrify its Canadian vehicles over the next seven years.
-
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues provinceThe family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
-
City of Gatineau bans TikTok from employees' phonesThe city of Gatineau has followed the federal and Ontario and Quebec governments in banning the installation and use of the social media app on mobile devices.