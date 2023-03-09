Man and woman in hospital after double shooting North York

Two people were taken to hospital following a shooting in North York overnight.

It happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of Whitburn Crescent and Skipton Court, in the Keele and Sheppard area.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported two adults from the area to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Bullet holes were visible in the side of a parked car on the road inside the crime scene Thursday morning.

Toronto Police have released few other details so far, but York Regional Police said they are investigating the possibility that the double shooting is linked to a fatal shooting which occurred in Thornhill at around the same time.

YRP said a man and woman were injured in the North York shooting and they are working with Toronto police to determine of the two incidents are linked.