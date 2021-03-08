The Timmins Police Service has charged two people with Criminal Code offences stemming from an incident that occurred at the intersection of Joseph Street and Power Avenue early Monday morning.

In a news release, police said a man, 31, and a woman, 40, ran out of a local taxi without paying the fare once they reached their destination.

"Both parties were identified, located, and arrested by the Timmins Police Service," the release said. "A weapon was located on the male party’s person upon being searched incident to arrest."

The female suspect provided a false name to police, and when her true identity was determined, police learned she was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Both are charged with transportation fraud, while the man is facing a concealed weapons charge and the woman is charged with impersonation to mislead police.

She remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Monday at Provincial Court in Timmins.

The man has been released from custody and will return to court April 20.