Man and woman killed following ‘incident’ in Kirkland Lake

Two people are dead in Kirkland Lake following an incident July 30 on Woods Street in the community.

Police haven’t yet said whether homicide is suspected in the case, saying only that there is no immediate danger.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety,” police said.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Further information will be provided when it becomes available.”

Police arrived at the residence around 4:30 p.m. and discovered a 49-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

They were taken to the hospital by EMS where they were both pronounced dead, police said. A post-mortem will be held Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Kirkland Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.