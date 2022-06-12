Man and woman seriously injured after single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough
A woman and a man have both been seriously injured following a single-vehicle rollover in Scarborough.
The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401, east of Morningside Avenue.
According Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the driver struck a wall. The vehicle then flipped over and landed in a ditch.
Toronto paramedics said they transported a male and a female to a trauma centre.
Schmidt, in a video posted o social media, said the female victim sustained "life-altering injuries."
The eastbound collectors of Highway 401 at Morningside have now been closed as police investigate. A collision reconstruction team is now at the scene.
Drivers will be forced onto the 401 express lanes, said Schmidt, who is urging motorists to avoid the area all together.
This closure is expected to last several hours.
Witnesses to this crash are being asked to contact the Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981.
