Man and woman sought in Chatham-Kent theft investigation

Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man and woman for an investigation.

Police say it’s related to a theft in Chatham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carley Horvath carleyh@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87359. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.