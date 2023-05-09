Man and woman used snowmobile to flee police in Elliot Lake

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested the second person wanted in a number of thefts last winter, including one in which the male and female suspects fled police using a stolen snow machine.

The snowmobile theft took place Jan. 21 when it was stolen from a residence on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

“A male and female on the snowmobile were confronted by a witness who recognized the two people,” the OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The two then quickly departed prior to police arrival.”

The woman was later found and charged, but the man eluded capture.

Then on Feb. 5, a resident of Hutchison Avenue notified police of stolen property being stored on their property and that the male was in the process of selling it.

“The complainant also stated the same male was stealing property from them,” police said.

“Another warrant was subsequently issued.”

Another vehicle was stolen Feb. 18, and when police located the vehicle on Johnson Place in Elliot Lake, “the same male and female fled on foot. And as a result, another warrant was issued.”

Finally on May 8, police received a call from a residence on Milliken Road in Elliot Lake about a suspicious person.

The suspect, 41, was arrested and is facing a laundry list of offences, including six counts of failing to comply with a release order, escaping custody, driving while suspended, fleeing police, break and enter and multiple theft charges.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on May 9.