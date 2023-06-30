Man and youth facing several charges after 2 alleged armed robberies in Regina

One man and a youth are facing several charges following two armed robberies in Regina on Thursday night after they were tracked by the Regina Police Service's Aerial Support Unit.

Police were called to the intersection of N McIntosh Street and Donnelly Crescent around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a weapons offence involving a firearm, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said two suspects struck their car into a motorbike while a man was driving it. Once the motorbike stalled, the driver pointed a gun at the man and the passenger grabbed the motorbike, which failed to start. The passenger got into their car and drove away, then stopped threatened the man before driving away again.

Shortly after the first call, officers received a call that a truck was set on fire north of Regina. Police said a man was driving his truck when a car made him stop the truck.

Police said the driver pointed a gun at the man, demanded his things, and threatened to kill him. The suspects took the man’s belongings and threw an ignited object into the truck sunroof.

The man was not injured, according to police.

Investigation by the RPS Aerial Support unit found the vehicle and RCMP took two suspects into custody. RPS took custody of the suspects on Friday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man from Fort Qu’Appelle is charged with two counts of robbery using a firearm, three counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, failure to comply with conditions of a release order, dangerous driving, and arson.

A 16-year-old is charged with two counts of robbery using a firearm, failure to comply with conditions of a release order, two counts of uttering threats, and arson.

The accused both made their first court appearance on Friday afternoon.