Man appears to fire gun at deer on Cape Breton highway

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has launched an investigation after an online video appears to show a man shooting at a deer on a Cape Breton, N.S., highway.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is assisting the DNRR with the investigation into the incident, but wouldn’t say much else. It is not clear who the man is or when the video was taken.

The RCMP say it is believed to have occurred near the intersection of the Cabot Trail and Highway 105 in Nyanza.

DNRR says there are rules to follow when it comes to hunting. The general open season for hunting deer is defined as the period from the last Friday in October until the first Saturday in December in any year.

“If these rules aren't followed and we get the call or are on scene then our officers would collect all evidence and the person, if the evidence is there to support it, then will charge them with failure to adhere to the different laws under the wildlife act,” said Troy MacKay, DNRR regional enforcement manager

MacKay says you must be 402 meters from a dwelling, or place of business, or 804 meters from any school.

Hunters must also be a certain distance before you can hunt near any public road.

He says violators could lose their firearms and their vehicles could be seized, among other charges.

“You could look at losing quite a bit for violating these acts and regulations,” said MacKay.

