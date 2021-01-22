Victoria police arrested a man who was wanted on several warrants that spanned Greater Victoria early Friday morning.

The man was arrested at a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Douglas Street around 2 a.m.

Police say they were at the building executing a “high-risk warrant arrest.” During the arrest, Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team officers used a device that caused a “loud bang” to reportedly be heard in the area. No one was injured during the incident, say police.

The man who was arrested was wanted on several warrants stemming from different Greater Victoria communities, including warrants for drug trafficking, possession of firearms, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and breach of court-ordered conditions.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.