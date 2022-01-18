Man arrested after 11 break-ins at UVic

Saanich police say a man was arrested this weekend following a string of break-ins at the University of Victoria.

Since June, police say 11 break-ins have been reported at UVic, with items such as generators, electronics, and tools being stolen.

Police say nine of the break-ins occurred within the last month and a half.

On Jan. 12, Saanich police say an alarm was triggered at the UVic bookstore. Campus security arrived at the building and spotted a man leaving the bookstore.

"After a brief conversation with security, the man then fled and was unable to be located when police arrived," said Saanich police in a release Tuesday.

Evidence from that break-in, as well as work done during previous break-in investigations, pointed police to a 38-year-old suspect with a history of property-related crimes.

On Jan. 16, investigators arrested the man, who is believed to be responsible for "several" of the break-and-enter offences, police said.

The man was later released on conditions with a court date. He faces recommended charges of breaking and entering.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and officers are still searching for items that were reportedly stolen from the university.

"We would like to thank UVic campus security and all of their officers for their cooperation and assistance, which was crucial to this investigation," said Saanich Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement Tuesday.