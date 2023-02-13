Man arrested after 2022 pharmacy robbery spree across Edmonton

A 30-year-old man linked to six Edmonton pharmacy robberies last year has been arrested, police say.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, robbery section detectives across the city investigated the robbery spree, which took place between Jan. 3 and Feb. 21.

Officers say the man robbed the following pharmacies:

Edgemont Pharmacy, Lessard Road

Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, Millbourne Road

Pharmasave Pharmacy, 75 Street

Pharmasave, Winterburn Road

Pharmasave, 149 Street

Compassion Pharmacy, Chapelle Way

After a 12-month investigation, EPS says tips from the public and forensic evidence recovered from crime scenes led officers to arrest a man.

Last week, the 30-year-old man from Enoch, Alta., faces 18 charges, including robbery and use of an offensive weapon.