Man arrested after 78-year-old reportedly assaulted by unknown person near Victoria Park

Regional police have made an arrest in connection to the reported assault of a 78-year-old near Victoria Park in Kitchener.

In a media release, police said the victim was walking in the area of David Street and Jubilee Drive Wednesday around 12:10 p.m. when he was attacked by someone he did not know, completely unprovoked.

"We do see that targetted incidents are usually more prevelant," said Const. Melissa Quarrie with Waterloo Regional Police Service. "We don't see these unprovoked incidents very often at all in our community."

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and is being kept there for observation.

Hours later, police said they had arrested a 29-year-old Kitchener man in connection to the random attack. He has been charged with assault causing bodiy harm and is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

"It's certainly a relief on our behalf and for the community in terms of feeling safe and being safe in our community, to know that the suspect, or this perpatrator, has been apprehended so quickly after the incident," said Const. Quarrie.

Waterloo regional police are crediting the community for its assistance in the investigation.

"If you see something, say something," said Const. Quarrie. "Even if it seems minor at the time, it could be something that leads us to cracking the case."

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Ricardo Veneza