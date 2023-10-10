iHeartRadio

Man arrested after alleged standoff with police tactical team in Lethbridge


File photo of the Lethbridge Police Service

A report of a domestic assault turned into a job for the Lethbridge police tactical team this past Sunday.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the victim got out of the Lynx Crescent home but a man barricaded himself inside and was reported to be armed.

Sunday's standoff ended with an arrest and a long list of charges, including:

  • Breaching a protection order;
  • Assault with a weapon;
  • Assault;
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;
  • Uttering threats;
  • Use of a firearm while committing an offence;
  • Knowingly possession an unauthorized firearm;
  • Careless use/storage of a firearm;
  • Housebreak; and
  • Commit assault with a weapon.

A 50-year-old man was scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.

Lethbridge police said they will not name the man to protect the identity of the victim.

