Man arrested after alleged standoff with police tactical team in Lethbridge
Staff
CTV News Calgary
A report of a domestic assault turned into a job for the Lethbridge police tactical team this past Sunday.
According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the victim got out of the Lynx Crescent home but a man barricaded himself inside and was reported to be armed.
Sunday's standoff ended with an arrest and a long list of charges, including:
- Breaching a protection order;
- Assault with a weapon;
- Assault;
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;
- Uttering threats;
- Use of a firearm while committing an offence;
- Knowingly possession an unauthorized firearm;
- Careless use/storage of a firearm;
- Housebreak; and
- Commit assault with a weapon.
A 50-year-old man was scheduled to make a first court appearance on the charges Tuesday.
Lethbridge police said they will not name the man to protect the identity of the victim.
-
Saskatoon residents look to news of Israel-Gaza war in horrorPeople in Saskatoon are looking on at the scenes coming out of the Israel-Gaza war in horror.
-
Planned B.C. gold mine near Quesnel passes environmental assessmentPlans for a gold mine near Wells, in B.C.'s Cariboo region, took a significant step forward with the granting of an environmental assessment certificate.
-
Hundreds in Winnipeg rally amid Israel-Gaza warHundreds gathered for a rally in Winnipeg to support Israel as the Israel-Gaza war continues.
-
Two people sent to hospital following multi-vehicle collision in EtobicokeTwo people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Tuesday evening.
-
Toronto-area school boards say mental health resources available to help kids process Israel-Gaza warSchool boards around the GTA say they are making mental health guidance available to their school communities in the wake of the deadly attack by Hamas on Israel and the ensuing bombardment of Gaza.
-
Edmonton mayor under fire for comments on Israel-Gaza warEdmonton's Jewish community is demanding an apology from Mayor Amarjeet Sohi for comments he has made on the Israel-Gaza war.
-
RMT touched patient between breasts without consent, B.C. college findsA former registered massage therapist from B.C.'s Lower Mainland who was accused of touching a patient between her breasts without consent committed professional misconduct, according to the College of Massage Therapists.
-
Request to acknowledge Hindu holiday Diwali on buses spurs debateA request to have 'Happy Diwali' displayed on Winnipeg Transit buses has led to a debate in city hall over how to acknowledge different cultural events and holidays without excluding anyone.
-
Air conditioner noise not unreasonable, CRT rules in townhouse disputeA B.C. man who claimed his neighbour's air conditioner was too close to his window and was disrupting his sleep has had his complaint dismissed.