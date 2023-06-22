Man arrested after allegedly assaulting cyclist in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

Waterloo regional police said a man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted another man who was riding his bicycle through Kitchener’s Victoria Park.

Police said a report was received around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday of a 61-year-old man being assaulted and having his property damaged by an unknown man.

Police said the victim sustained a minor injury from the altercation.

Police located a suspect, a 39-year-old Waterloo man, who was displaying assaultive behaviour.

Police said officers deployed a conducted energy weapon and the man was taken into custody.

The 39-year-old has been charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.