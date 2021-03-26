Man arrested after allegedly assaulting police

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they said assaulted and threatened to harm officers.

Officials tweeted about a heavy police presence in the area of Country Hill Road and Old Country Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

Around an hour later, they tweeted an update, saying a man had been taken into custody.

UPDATE: One male has been taken into custody after assaulting and threatening to harm police. https://t.co/CwrnaDEPk1