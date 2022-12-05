Man arrested after allegedly brandishing knife at Kitchener shopping centre

Waterloo regional police have charged a 27-year-old man from Kitchener after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened a male youth.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 2 around 10 p.m. at the Sunrise Shopping Centre on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.

“Through investigation, police determined that a male allegedly pushed a shopping cart into a motor vehicle,” a news release form police said. “The vehicle owner attempted to confront the subject male, who then brandished and threatened the victim, a male youth, with a knife.”

The 27-year-old has been charged with the following: