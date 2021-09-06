Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Chatham home

A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Chatham home and stealing food.

Chatham-Kent police say just after 10 p.m. officers were called to a Park Street address in regards to a suspicious person entering a residence.

When officers arrived the man was found on the sidewalk in front of the house.

Police say it was revealed that once inside the house the man stole some food before leaving.

The man was arrested and charged with break and enter as well as uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

He was taken to police headquarters and released with a future court date.