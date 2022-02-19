Man arrested after allegedly breaking into vacant Chatham home

Chatham police have arrested a man on multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a house to sleep.

Police say officers responded to the break and enter complaint on Friday when a man broke into a vacant house to sleep while the owner was working on the second floor.

Officers arrived and arrested the 40-year-old man who was found to have two outstanding warrants for failure to attend court.

The man was further charged with unlawfully in a dwelling and obstruct peace officer.

He was held pending a bail hearing.