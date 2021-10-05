Man arrested after allegedly chasing neighbour with 'spear' in New Westminster, B.C.
A man from New Westminster, B.C., was arrested last week after allegedly chasing his neighbour and threatening his life.
Authorities said the incident started as a noise dispute between residents at an apartment building on Friday night.
Police were called to the building and found the suspect inside his unit. The New Westminster Police Department said the man followed instructions and was taken into custody safely.
The victim told police he had been chased with a "spear." Authorities said officers found a long, pointed metal rod near the suspect's front door.
"Thankfully no one was hurt during this incident," Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a news release. "Disagreements between neighbours happens, and when it does we encourage people to slow down, make good decisions, and treat one another with respect. That didn’t happen in this instance."
Authorities said they are considering charges related to weapons and uttering threats.
