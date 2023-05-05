Man arrested after allegedly committing indecent act near daycare

Guelph police say a 29-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly committed an indecent act near a daycare.

Police said staff of the daycare in the northern part of the city called police around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

“They had seen a male who appeared to be watching children playing outside. He put his hand down his pants and appeared to be masturbating before leaving the area,” police said.

Police said the man was arrested downtown on Thursday.

Police said he has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.