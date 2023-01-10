Man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car twice: Saint John police

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it twice outside Saint John, N.B., Monday night.

The Saint John Police Force says a 38-year-old woman was getting her mail from a community mailbox on Westfield Road just before 6 p.m. when a man stole her 2014 grey Hyundai Elantra.

The suspect left in the vehicle driving towards Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Police say the woman then flagged down a neighbour and they followed the suspect while calling 911.

Once in the Grand Bay-Westfield area, the suspect allegedly collided with another vehicle and left the scene of the crash.

According to police, an occupant of the car that was hit sustained minor physical injuries.

Police say the suspect then lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a ditch in the Welsford area, about 14 km away.

They say the owner of the stolen car found it abandoned and heavily damaged. She called police again after seeing the suspect nearby.

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP then arrested the suspect.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone in the area that has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident, to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.