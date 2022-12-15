Man arrested after allegedly defrauding employer of $175K: Hanover police
A man from Owen Sound is facing a total of 65 charges after he allegedly defrauded his employer of more than $175,000, Hanover police said.
According to a press release from the Hanover Police Service, police received a complaint regarding theft and fraud from a local business in April 2022 and subsequently launched an investigation.
Police said the investigation revealed a former employee of the business, of which he was an employee for over several years, was swindling money from the company, totalling over $175,000.
As a result of the investigation, police have charged a 55-year-old man from Owen Sound, Ont. with 65 criminal offences for his alleged involvement:
- 47 counts — Theft under $5,000
- Five (5) counts — Theft over $5,000
- Five (5) — Fraud over $5,000
- Six (6) — Forgery
- One (1) — Fraud under $5,000
- One (1) count — Criminal breach of trust
The accused was released from custody following his arrest and was scheduled to appear in Walkerton Court on Wednesday in relation to the charges.
-
Free parking in Saskatoon after pay stations go offlineSaskatoon pay parking stations and the ParkedIn App are not working, according to the City.
-
Info sought in unsolved murder of Calgary manPolice are continuing to seek suspects in connection with the murder of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home earlier this year.
-
Winterlude is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in three yearsThe national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
-
Before and after: Dogs thriving after receiving emergency care at Nanaimo SPCATwo miniature poodles that were brought in to the BC SPCA branch in Nanaimo have now been adopted and are doing well after receiving emergency vet care.
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projectsNova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
One youth arrested after attempted pharmacy robberyWaterloo regional police arrested one youth in connection to an attempted robbery in Kitchener on Wednesday.
-
Weather statements warn of heavy snow headed toward Sudbury, SaultEnvironment Canada has issued weather statements for several communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy snow approaches the area.
-
Chatham-Kent councillor 'temporarily stepping aside' after cancer diagnosisA Chatham-Kent councillor says she will ‘temporarily stepping aside’ from council duties to dedicate her focus on treatment and recovery after a recent breast cancer diagnosis.
-
Toronto sidelines infection control recommendations in favour of increasing shelter capacity as temps dropToronto Public Health recommendations for infection control in city-run shelters that were meant to be in place for “several years” have been sidelined in favour of increasing capacity as winter seizes the city.