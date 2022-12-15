Man arrested after allegedly defrauding employer of $175K: Hanover police

A man from Owen Sound is facing a total of 65 charges after he allegedly defrauded his employer of more than $175,000, Hanover police said.

According to a press release from the Hanover Police Service, police received a complaint regarding theft and fraud from a local business in April 2022 and subsequently launched an investigation.

Police said the investigation revealed a former employee of the business, of which he was an employee for over several years, was swindling money from the company, totalling over $175,000.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged a 55-year-old man from Owen Sound, Ont. with 65 criminal offences for his alleged involvement:

47 counts — Theft under $5,000

Five (5) counts — Theft over $5,000

Five (5) — Fraud over $5,000

Six (6) — Forgery

One (1) — Fraud under $5,000

One (1) count — Criminal breach of trust

The accused was released from custody following his arrest and was scheduled to appear in Walkerton Court on Wednesday in relation to the charges.