Man arrested after allegedly driving golf cart impaired: Estevan police

Impaired driving is not tolerated on any motorized vehicle – and it’s a reminder Estevan police are sharing once again after an odd incident last week.

On Sept. 21, officers with the Estevan Police Service stopped a golf cart travelling on 4th Avenue at around 2:45 a.m.

Officers charged the 29-year-old man from Calgary, Alta with impaired driving and he was arrested.

The accused was released the next morning and is set to appear in provincial court at a later date.

The golf cart was returned to its rightful owner, according to police.

Operation of a conveyance while impaired is the charge related to impaired driving in the Criminal Code of Canada.

According to the code, a conveyance is defined as “a motor vehicle, a vessel, an aircraft or railway equipment.”