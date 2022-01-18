Man arrested after allegedly driving stolen vehicle
Windsor police have arrested a suspect who was driving a vehicle that was allegedly stolen Saturday night while it was left running to warm up, police continue to investigate.
The Windsor Police Service Problem Oriented Policing Unit arrested a 51-year-old man in possession of a stolen vehicle Monday in the area of Pilette Road and Arthur Road when the car was spotted parked in the area.
The man was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Police say the 2012 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 2900 block of Dominion Boulevard between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. It was reported the car was let running to warm up and subsequently stolen.
Investigators from the Property Crimes Unit continue to seek any information that may assist in identifying the suspect or suspects involved with the theft of the car.
Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the theft are asked to check for possible evidence.
Those with information are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Property Crime Unit (Auto Theft) at 519-255-6700 ext. 4307, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
