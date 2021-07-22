Man arrested after allegedly organizing anti-vaccination protest at Bombers home opener

A Winnipeg man has been arrested for breaking a court release order, after police said he tried to organize an anti-vaccination protest that would block the entry to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers opening game.

On July 22, Winnipeg police officers learned of the planned protest, which was being organized through social media.

According to police, a suspect was organizing people to congregate and block the roads entering Investors Group Field on Aug. 5 before the Blue Bombers home opener. Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, only those who are fully vaccinated can attend Blue Bomber games.

Police said the suspect was bound by a court order prohibiting the promotion and organization of gatherings that are contrary to any order under the Pubic Health Act.

Patrick Joseph Robert Allard, 39, has been charged with failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

Allard was among four people previously arrested for allegedly violating public health orders in May.

At the time Allard, who was identified in court documents obtained by CTV News, was handed a release order which said he must not organize or promote—by social media or any other communications—gatherings prohibited by any order made under the public health act.

None of the charges against Allard have been proven in court.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger.