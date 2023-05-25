Man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting teenager, giving her meth: Brandon police

A 23-year-old male in Brandon has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting and giving meth to a 15-year-old female.

Over an 18-month period, police say the male had been speaking over Snapchat and had brought the victim to his home on numerous occasions.

The victim had received treatment at the hospital after being taken by her parents.

The male was arrested on May 24th and faces charges of luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and administering a noxious thing. He is expected to appear in court on July 20th.

The charges have not been proven in court.