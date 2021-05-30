Man arrested after allegedly stealing from local business, assaulting officer in Chatham
A Chatham man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a business and spitting on an officer while under arrest.
Police say officers received a call early Sunday morning of a man with a large air compressor on Grand Avenue in Chatham.
Officers found the man and discovered the air compressor had been taken from a nearby business.
The man was arrested and taken to the Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters. While the man was being booked into custody, police say he spat on an officer.
The 25-year-old Chatham man has been charged with break and enter, theft, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and assaulting a peace officer.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.