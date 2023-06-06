Man arrested after allegedly threatening 2 Toronto daycare centres

A man who allegedly made threats against two east-end Toronto daycare centres on Monday has been arrested.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers responded to two threatening calls in the area of Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue in the city’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

The alleged threats, police said, were made against two nearby daycare centres.

Following an investigation, 46-year-old Reen Gordon, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of utter threats.

Gordon is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom later today.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.