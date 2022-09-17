Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into garages in Cornwallis Park: N.S. RCMP

A Nova Scotia man was arrested after he allegedly tried to break into garages in Cornwallis Park on Thursday evening.

RCMP received a report of an agitated man in a driveway on The Dingle Road around 5:50 p.m. Police say they heard the man had a knife and possibly a gun.

Two officers found the man in the driveway who was “extremely agitated.”

Police say one officer drew his pistol and the other drew his conducted energy weapon (CEW). Police told the man he was under arrest, but say he refused to comply.

According to a release, the officer with the CEW pointed it at the man and told him if he did not comply the weapon would be deployed.

The man then got on the ground and was handcuffed.

Police say the CEW was not deployed.

The man was taken into custody and held overnight.

RCMP say they seized a hatchet and a pry bar, but no firearms or knives were involved in the incident.

The man was also allegedly trying to break into garages beforehand.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Friday to face charges of: