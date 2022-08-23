Man arrested after allegedly waving knife downtown

A concerned citizen contacted Windsor police Monday after seeing a man allegedly waving a knife downtown.

Officers responded to the Ouellette Avenue and Park Street area around 8 a.m. for the weapons call.

Police found the suspect who cooperated with officers and was quickly arrested without incident.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident, or has surveillance footage to reach out to police.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.