One man was arrested after an altercation in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener around 3:10 p.m.

In a news release, police said there was a verbal altercation happened between two men. One man had a concealed hammer and officers stepped in when the man reached for it. He was arrested following a "high-risk takedown."

Police said they arrested a 38-year-old man and seized a hammer, a hatchet, along with suspected fentanyl and cannabis.

He's facing weapons and drug charges. He's been held in custody for a bail hearing.

Heavy police presence in the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener, after officers responded to reports of an individual with a weapon.



There is one individual in police custody. Please avoid the area.



More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/HB5wyjkskx