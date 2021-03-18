A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.

One man was arrested after an altercation in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener around 3:10 p.m.

In a news release, police said there was a verbal altercation happened between two men. One man had a concealed hammer and officers stepped in when the man reached for it. He was arrested following a "high-risk takedown."

Police said they arrested a 38-year-old man and seized a hammer, a hatchet, along with suspected fentanyl and cannabis.

He's facing weapons and drug charges. He's been held in custody for a bail hearing.

