Man arrested after approaching police cruiser while wielding large knife: Chatham-Kent police
A man is in police custody after he allegedly charged at a police cruiser while holding a large knife over the weekend, police in Chatham-Kent said.
According to a release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, over the weekend two officers were inside a marked cruiser doing a property check at the rear of a local business located on St. Clair Street in Chatham.
Police said a man then appeared and charged at the cruiser “with a large knife in his hand,” and began banging on the windows of the vehicle while still wielding the knife.
The officers were able to reverse the vehicle to get away from the man.
The man was then arrested by police where he was transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters and held for bail. In addition, the suspect also faces several charges from a different jurisdiction.
-
Barrie, Ont. man convicted in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canada’s history granted day paroleCharles Debono was granted day parole for six months to a community-based residential facility pending bed space but was denied full parole.
-
Fire at former Fun Mountain site under investigationFirefighters in the RM of Springfield battled a fire at the site of a former waterpark outside of Winnipeg Sunday morning.
-
London teen charged following weekend robberyAround 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police say a teenage girl went to a home in the area of Shelborne Street and Deveron Crescent where there was an assault and theft of property.
-
Edmonton trio accused of trafficking Sask., B.C. teensThree people from Edmonton are accused of luring girls from other provinces to work in the sex trade.
-
'Sudden death' investigation in Owen Sound deemed a homicide: OPPThe discovery of a man’s body inside an Owen Sound, Ont. home late last week has been deemed a homicide, OPP said on Monday. The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Toronto.
-
Weekend violence in Cornwall, Ont. linked to biker gangs: policePolice in Cornwall, Ont. say a violent incident over the weekend was sparked by a fight between members of rival biker gangs.
-
Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.Tillsonburg Fire Department officials say a home on North Street was engulfed in flames when they arrived Monday morning.
-
Prince Edward Island expands its pharmacy care programPrince Edward Island is adding three new medical services to its provincial pharmacy program.
-
Immigrant children fight for their voices to be heardA 14-year-old London, Ont. girl is leading the charge to give immigrant children a say in their futures. Along with family and friends, Luna Ortiz has started an organization called Immigrant Children’s Voices Also Count (ICVAC).