Man arrested after armed robbery in New Westminster

The suspect in an armed robbery in New Westminster last week has been arrested, and police say they’re recommending three charges against him.

The New Westminster Police Department says it received a call around 10 a.m. on June 23 from a man who reported being robbed of his cellphone and wallet by a firearm-wielding man.

“Police flooded the area and soon located someone matching the suspect description at 6th Avenue and 8th Street. The suspect fled from police and after a foot pursuit, he was arrested,” the NWPD wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Police believe this was an unprovoked assault, as it appears the suspect and victim aren’t known to each other.

The victim’s belongings have been returned to him, according to the NWPD statement.

Police also shared that one of their officers was injured during the foot pursuit and had to be hospitalized.

As a result of the robbery, New Westminster police are recommending charges of assault, robbery and uttering threats. The suspect has no been identified.

Officers have canvassed the area where the robbery took place for CCTV and “additional evidence,” according to police, who are asking possible witnesses to contact them at 604-525-5411.