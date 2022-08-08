Man arrested after arson at Nanaimo Tim Hortons
A Nanaimo man is in custody after he allegedly set fire to the outside of a local Tim Hortons.
The fire occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Tim Hortons in the 2300-block of Northfield Road, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
Multiple people reported the fire to 911, and while firefighters were able to douse the blaze largely before it entered the store, the interior of the Tim Hortons suffered significant water damage.
On Monday, RCMP said the fire caused "hundreds of thousands of dollars of damages to the relatively new building, and resultantly put several dozen employees out of work for upwards of six months."
Thirty-seven-year-old Kym Arkell was arrested one day after the fire, and police say he's been remanded in custody until Aug. 16.
Arkell is also suspected of starting several other small fires that were reported near the Tim Hortons. However, police say those investigations are still ongoing and no additional charges have been laid.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.