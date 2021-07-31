Man arrested after assault leaves 17-year-old dead

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal homicide on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were sent to a convenience store on Salter Street at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, after receiving reports about an assault.

When officers arrived, they located two injured men, a man in his 30s and a 17-year-old.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, where the 17-year-old died of his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Andy Joseph McKay from Winnipeg.

Clayton Marcano, 39, who was also taken to hospital, has been charged with second-degree murder and was detained in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.