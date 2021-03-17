One man was held in Victoria police custody after an alleged assault on a homeless shelter worker Tuesday.

Patrol officers were called to the 2900-block of Douglas Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report that a shelter worker had been attacked. The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene and officers chased him on foot to the area of Nanaimo Street and Topaz Avenue. Police say the man then tried to hide in the back of a moving van before he was arrested and taken into custody.

Police say the man was the subject of court-imposed conditions not to attend the shelter after previously assaulting a staff member there a week prior.

The man was transported to police cells where he was held pending a court date on recommended charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and breach of an undertaking.

Victoria police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.