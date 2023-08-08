iHeartRadio

Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in Brantford: police


image.jpg

Brantford police say a 52-year-old man is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank.

In a post to social media just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, police said the attempted bank robbery occurred earlier that afternoon in the Colborne Street and Icomm Drive area.

Police said more information will be provided once available.

This story will be updated.

12